OVENS Valley United will fight to finish the season with a win after putting Rovers United Bruck on the back foot at 5/49 chasing the Tiger’s modest first-innings total of 96.

On a day for the bowlers, Ovens Valley was sent into bat and experimented with a changed batting line-up, with Harry Jamieson opening with Dylan Bursill in Nick Howden’s absence.

The gamble didn’t pay off however, and Jamieson was dismissed quickly for 1.

