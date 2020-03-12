Star player sidelined on eve of AWFA season



MYRTLEFORD has confirmed they will be without pacey striker Kayla Kneebone for this season’s Albury Wodonga Football Association women’s soccer competition.

The AWFA star player and leading goal scorer tore an ACL after falling in a training drill at Savoy Park almost a fortnight ago.“She is probably going to be out for the whole season, we are really going to miss her,” co-coach Zac Mirt said.

“If she does all the right things she will only come back stronger next season.

