Saints looking the goods

THE Ovens and Murray Football League’s highest profile recruit, Dawson Simpson, played his first game for Myrtleford in a strong preseason clash against reigning premiers Lavington on Saturday.

The hype around Simpson was enormous at McNamara Reserve and he quickly impressed with an early goal and a mammoth effort in the ruck.

“He’s a quality footballer and I think the reason our midfielders had such a big impact was due to the service he was giving,” senior coach Jake Sharp said.

