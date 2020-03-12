Saints looking the goods


FOOTY FUN AND FIRE RELIEF: Local footy fans Sam Lupo and Billy McMahon (pictured with firefighters Michael Fruedenstein and Megan Lench) enjoyed a day spent with GWS star Jeremy Cameron on Monday when he held a junior skills clinic and the Myrtleford Football and Netball Club auctioned off an assortment of AFL goodies to raise money for the CFA’s Ovens Valley group. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

THE Ovens and Murray Football League’s highest profile recruit, Dawson Simpson, played his first game for Myrtleford in a strong preseason clash against reigning premiers Lavington on Saturday.

The hype around Simpson was enormous at McNamara Reserve and he quickly impressed with an early goal and a mammoth effort in the ruck.

“He’s a quality footballer and I think the reason our midfielders had such a big impact was due to the service he was giving,” senior coach Jake Sharp said.

