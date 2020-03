Categories:

A MOTORBIKE rider was lucky to survive a road crash on the Happy Valley Road in Rosewhite on Saturday, March 7.

The rider lost control on a tight 45-degree corner and skidded off the road sideways before becoming airborne and falling down a 20-metre slope.

It took members of the group he was riding with 90 minutes to find him after they noticed a skid in the gravel at a major bend on the road.

