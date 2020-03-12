Crunch time for wineries



ONE of the Alpine Valleys region’s largest wine producer, Feathertop Wines of Porepunkah, has announced it will not produce a 2020 vintage due to smoke-tainted grapes from the January bushfires.

Feathertop winemaker and president of the Alpine Valleys Vignerons (AVV) Nick Toy described the decision as “heartbreaking” and a “huge blow to our business”, but said the winery had enough stocks of wines to see the business through until next year’s vintage.

“This is obviously the result of extensive smoke taint, which we’ve seen not only in the Alpine Valleys but right the way through North East Victoria,” he said.

