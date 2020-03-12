Council approves rate relief



ALPINE Shire businesses indirectly affected by the January bushfires will be eligible to receive one-quarter of rate relief for the 2019/20 financial year, after council approved the measure at last week’s monthly council meeting in Mount Beauty.

The shire was one of six shires in the ‘State of Disaster’ area to receive $1.2 million from the Victorian Government’s Council Assistance Fund, with the intention of assisting people who suffered damaged or destroyed property as well as businesses that have been indirectly affected by the fires.

The motion allows for all indirectly-impacted commercial and industrial rated properties, properties covered by the Dinner Plain special rate, and commercial vineyards/wineries to have a financial quarter of rates waived.

