TOUGH defender Dylan Bursill standing within the playing group at Bright has reached a new level after he was voted in as the Mountain Men’s new captain this week.

Following a player vote, Bursill was the clear choice as skipper with midfielder Damien Jenvey and veteran Brad Nightingale announced as his deputies.

Bursill will replace 2019 joint-Baker Medallist Nick Lebish in the top job with the midfielder having led the side for a number of seasons.

