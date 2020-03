Categories:

THE coronavirus fear appears to have reached the Alpine Shire.

Supermarket shelves in Myrtleford and Bright were totally cleared of toilet paper and hand sanitizer by last Thursday afternoon with other non-perishable items not far behind.

The panic buying forced Coles and Woolworths to limit toilet paper purchases to four packs per transaction both in store and online.

