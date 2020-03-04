Where in the flying fox, are they?



THIS year’s Landcare focus will surround threatened species and the Myrtleford group is working to evaluate the population of grey-headed flying foxes in the area.

With just two confirmed sightings of the bat in recent time, the group will work with a representative from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) to raise awareness on the importance of the species to the local environment.

Project coordinator Gayle South said a population of the bat in Ovens has cleared out but with a likeliness to commune near water and travel just 50 kilometers a day believes they can’t have gone too far.

