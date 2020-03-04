Support comes for Fun Run



Categories:

Tags:

BENDIGO Bank Bright Community Branch has stepped in to save Bright Fun Run, which is confirmed to take place on Sunday, April 26.

Bright Fun Run, which is a major annual fundraiser for Bright P-12 College, relies on funding from the Alpine Shire and sponsors.

When the Alpine Shire allocated substantially less funding for this year’s event, and with local businesses reeling from slow summer trading, the popular family event was under threat of disappearing due to lack of sponsorship funds.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

