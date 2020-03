Categories:

BRIGHT Brewery has joined more than 200 breweries around the world to launch Resilience Pale Ale, a global collaborative brew to raise funds for bushfire-affected communities, causes and breweries.

Resilience Beer is a project that arose in the wake of the Australian bushfires in late 2019 and early 2020.

It came from a desire in the local beer industry to find ways to support those impacted by the fires both now and in the future.

