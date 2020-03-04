Ready for harvest time



HOP Products Australia (HPA) has opened their new Buffalo River Valley processing facility ahead of the commercial hop harvest this month.

The opening last Wednesday marked the completion of phase one of a $35 million expansion that aims to increase HPA’s total production to 2400 metric tonnes by 2024.

HPA has now planted 150 new hectares and completed construction of the new Buffalo River Valley processing facility, which included the installation of one Daunhauer picker and six kiln floors.

