Corowa turns Power off



Categories:

Tags:

WELL, the dream is over.

Mount Beauty is out of the finals, thrashed by Corowa by 77 runs in their semi-final clash on Saturday in Mount Beauty.

Unfortunately for the Power, sixth-placed Kiewa managed, for the third time this season and the second time in two weeks, to beat the top-placed Yackandandah.

That result means Yackandandah, by virtue of their finishing position, claim the second chance, and will join the three weekend victors to go through to the preliminary finals this Saturday.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

