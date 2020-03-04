Back-to-back success



MYRTLEFORD’S mighty team of swimmers has completed the perfect season, taking out six from six pennants in the Ovens and Murray competition.

In Mount Beauty on Sunday, 43 local swimmers took to the pools against those from Beechworth, Corryong, Rutherglen, Tallangatta and Mount Beauty and despite a few tiring bodies, didn’t miss a beat.

Under-12 Jack Thomson won his freestyle event swimming a time of 52.82 while 14-year-old Jack Main swam circles around his breaststroke competitors, tapping the wall at 54.91 seconds ahead of second place at 1:02.05.

