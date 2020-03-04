Back-to-back success


SWIMMING CHAMPIONS: The Myrtleford Swim Club completed their second consecutive undefeated pennant season in Mount Beauty on Sunday. The team of 43 swimmers, including Kate Davey (pictured) impressed across all age groups with the mighty under-16 relay team again proving they are the ones to beat. PHOTO: Belinda Gunson

MYRTLEFORD’S mighty team of swimmers has completed the perfect season, taking out six from six pennants in the Ovens and Murray competition.

In Mount Beauty on Sunday, 43 local swimmers took to the pools against those from Beechworth, Corryong, Rutherglen, Tallangatta and Mount Beauty and despite a few tiring bodies, didn’t miss a beat.

Under-12 Jack Thomson won his freestyle event swimming a time of 52.82 while 14-year-old Jack Main swam circles around his breaststroke competitors, tapping the wall at 54.91 seconds ahead of second place at 1:02.05.

