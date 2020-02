Categories:

UPGRADES to the Mount Beauty Skate Park are set to start next week, with an anticipated construction time frame of six weeks.

The existing skate park will be closed during the works, and fencing will be in place until the project is complete.

Sharon Plummer of the Friends of Mount Beauty Skate Park (FMBSP) said she was “ecstatic” that the upgrade works were finally being carried out.

