Searching for a sign



Categories:

Tags:

RESIDENTS of Germantown and Freeburgh have raised concerns over illegal camping and dumping along the Ovens River after campers continue to leave without cleaning up rubbish or putting out camp fires.

The banks of the river between the Germantown Bridge (the Tawonga Gap Road) and the Freeburgh Bridge (Old Harrietville Road) attract up to 100 campers over the busy Christmas and New Year period, which has long been a concern to locals.

Camping is illegal along that section of the river, however only one sign at the Snowy Creek Reserve by the Freeburgh Bridge makes that clear, and the rule is seldom enforced.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

