Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD Savoy will hope to lap up the home turf advantage with three consecutive matches at Savoy Park to kick off their 2020 Albury/Wodonga Football Association campaign.

The final draw, confirmed last week, sees the Savoys face a serious test in Cobram and former teammate Raul Pahina in the opening round on March 15.

Senior co-coach Matt Park said a strong test right off the bat will do the side good.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition