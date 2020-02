Categories:

Tags:

DEDERANG has managed to level this season’s tally against highway rivals Mount Beauty on Saturday, winning by four wickets in the final over of play on Saturday.

The Power finishes the season third on the ladder, equal on points with the second-placed Demons but ceding to them on percentage.

Reining premiers Yackandandah sit on top despite a final round loss to Kiewa.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition