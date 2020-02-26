No doubt over Bright skipper



BRIGHT captain and 2019 Baker Medalist Nick Lebish looks set to play this season after an extended break and delayed start to pre-season training, according to coach Tom Mullane-Grant.

Lebish, 25, hasn’t been a regular at pre-season training so far, but Mullane-Grant said it’s normal for some players not to resume training until later in the preseason.

Led by Lebish and Mullane-Grant last season, Bright reached a Grand Final against Milawa but was easily overrun on the day.

