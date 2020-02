Categories:

HOP Products Australia (HPA) has continued their strong loyalty and support for the local community with a generous last-minute Myrtleford Festival sponsorship.

The company has sponsored many of the smaller events within the festival for many years and this year stepped up with a major sponsorship worth $5000.

Festival president Helen McDougall said the committee hopes the support will become a long-term arrangement with the four-day event continuing to grow.

