JACK GOES FURLESS

WHOROULY Lions footballer Jack Lunardi will next week shave off his popular beard in the name of saving animals.

Lunardi, a Myrtleford local, has been growing his beard for about a year and decided it was time to put it to good use.

Clyde Street Barber’s Kate Vescio will shave the 21-year-olds beard on March 5 as part of the Get Hairy for Aussie Wildlife initiative which will see donations made to North East Victoria Animal Aid (NEVAA).

Lunardi started fundraising earlier this week and will continue until the big shave.

For more information, check Jack Lunardi out on social media.

