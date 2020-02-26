It’s time for women to ovary-act


BE OVARY-AWARE: Today is Teal Ribbon Day in support of ovarian cancer and Myrtleford Craft Group members Dawn Bray( Left), Jackie Stagg and Pam Hamilton are taking no risks - this year selling teal cats to raise money for research into the disease that has a survival rate of just 46 per cent. The group is also placing teal stones around town to remind locals to be ovary-aware. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

WITH a survival rate languishing to just 46 per cent in 2020, ovarian cancer now has the lowest survival rate of any women’s cancer.

A group of women in Myrtleford are this month working, for the second year, to put a dent in that number by raising ovarian cancer’s profile across the Alpine Shire.

The Myrtleford Craft Group will paint, write messages on and distribute teal stones around town to remind locals to ovary-act not just during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month but year round.

