“Way too exciting”

MOUNT Beauty United has won a thriller against Eskdale in the second-last round of the season, clinching a two-wicket win in the final over of the day.

The win keeps the Power in second-spot on the ladder, yet could drop to third if they fall to highway rivals Dederang this Saturday in what should be a fiery finale to the season.

Hosting the fifth-placed Eskdale in Mount Beauty on Saturday, the Power sent the visitors into bat and they immediately proved stubborn at the crease.

