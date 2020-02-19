Success in relay



MYRTLEFORD’S esteemed relay team has once again swum circles around their opponents, this time smashing a 21-year-old record with ease in Tallangatta on Sunday.

The under-16 freestyle relay team of Kate Davey, Molly Cuskelly, Lani Cousins and Amy Gunson never looked out of their depth as they outswam the 1999 record of 2:11:91, picking up a first place time of 2:08:96.

The well-oiled team, who have been swimming together for three seasons, now holds three records including one they set and broke themselves last pennant season.

