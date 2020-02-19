Savoy to play a part in rebuild



ON the back of the Alpine Shire Council confirming the area will lose upwards of $90 million in tourism revenue from the bushfire crisis, Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club has wasted no time in creating a way to give back to the community – the best way they know how.

With all of the Alpine roads open and towns safe to enter, the Savoys have rounded up five metropolitan soccer clubs, including one coming from as far as Sydney, to play in a tournament across all grades on February 29.

In a pitch to the clubs, Savoy president Matt Park requested the sides bring as many players and supporters and stay the weekend in town.

