Need to be seen



Categories:

Tags:

THE president of the Bright and District Chamber of Commerce, Rupert Shaw, has questioned the value of Alpine Shire councillors receiving a temporary pay rise after no councilors attended an open Bushfire Recovery meeting of the chamber last week.

The Bushfire Recovery Business Forum, held last Wednesday evening at the Star Hotel in Bright, attracted more than 100 attendees from a cross-section of businesses in the area.

The agenda covered what current support is available to businesses and individuals, a presentation from council recovery officer Steve Robertson, as well as discussions on short, medium and long-term initiatives.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

