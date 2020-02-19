More than meets the eye with fire stats



THE most recent fire statistics released by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) for July 1 2019 through February 1 are not to be taken on face value, according to CFA’s Ovens Valley group officer Micheal Freudenstein.

The statistics showed of the 240 fires responded to across the Hume region, 97 are believed to be carelessly or maliciously lit with a further 88 sparked by lightning.

For Mr Fruedenstein, fires started by unattended campfires or barbecues should not be grouped together with those started with intent and malice.

