Grant to improve ‘business resilience’



Categories:

Tags:

BUSINESSES in the Alpine, Towong and East Gippsland shires are set to get a boost in their bushfire recovery efforts, with the State Government last week announcing funding for local councils to run ‘business resilience programs’.

Minister for Small Business Adem Somyurek announced last Wednesday each local council would be awarded $10,000 to run a business resilience program.

Mr Somyurek met with representatives from the Alpine Shire in Bright on Wednesday, with discussions centred on the impact of the recent bushfires on local businesses and communities.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

