Fish rescue mission



Categories:

Tags:

A RESCUE mission was last week carried out in the Ovens River near Myrtleford to relocate some of the area’s Murray cod population.

The relocation of the fish, 20 kilometres upstream to an unimpacted area of river, was a pre-emptive strike to ensure the fish population is protected post bushfire crisis.

Arthur Rylan Institute’s Dr Jarod Lyon said the project aims to relocate a percentage of the Murray cod population before they are affected by potential and very likely fire run-off.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

