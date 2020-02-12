Mount Buffalo National Park reopens



POPULAR visitor areas of Mount Buffalo National Park have reopened after a month of closure due to bushfires, finally allowing visitors back and local adventure companies to operate again.

Areas around The Horn remain closed, but the Mount Buffalo Road is now open as far as Cathedral Saddle car park.

The Gorge lookouts, Hump, View Point, Monolith, Dingo Dell lookout and Billson’s lookout are all accessible, as are the Lake Catani camping ground, Ladies Bath Falls and Rollason’s Falls. The Big Walk is open as far as Eurobin Point.

