Iconic Macquarie perch relocated to safer water

AS ash debris from the Abbeyard-Yarrarabula fire continues to taint local waterways, authorities last week swooped in to relocate the remaining population of the threatened Macquarie perch.

The project is part of the Victorian Government’s Bushfire Biodiversity Response and Recovery program which aims to prioritise actions for fire-affected threatened species and habitats.

Nets were installed upstream of Buffalo Dam to try to catch a percentage of the iconic species, which has rapidly declined in population over the years.

