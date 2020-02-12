Council to apply for sports infrastructure grants



Categories:

Tags:

THE cost of two key sporting infrastructure projects could be slashed if the Alpine Shire Council is successful in securing grant funding from the recently announced Victorian Government’s $22 million 2020/21 Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Council will submit three grant applications under the scheme, which provides a range of grant opportunities from planning level through to big ticket aquatic centres and indoor stadiums.

Grant applications will be submitted for the following projects:

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

