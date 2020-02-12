Business helping hand



IN a time where many communities are reliant on the goodwill of locals and sometimes complete strangers, Myrtleford businesses are about to receive a handy boost.

Myrtleford Foodworks owners Andrew Reid and Nick Cook last week approached the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce with a $1200 donation for the community.

The donation, also replicated for Mount Beauty businesses, was received in the form of 60 Foodworks vouchers which the pair hopes Myrtleford businesses will use to upsell and generate more income over the next month.

