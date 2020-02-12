Alpine Shire CEO to stay on



ALPINE Shire chief executive officer Charlie Bird will stay on in his role until 2022, reversing his decision to step down this year to return to private enterprise.

Mr Bird, who was appointed to the role in August 2017 on a five year contract, announced in mid-December he would be leaving the shire in March.

However, in an announcement last week, Mr Bird said he would stay on to fulfil his contract to August 2022, “to help lead the Alpine Shire through a challenging period of recovery”.

