Saints on the front foot this year



Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD is well in the swing of gearing up for the 2020 Ovens and Murray season with a camp at Valley Homestead this weekend expected to put the footballers through their paces ahead of their first practice match on March 7.

The Saints have so far impressed coach Jake Sharp who expects this weekend’s training camp to kick start the switch from preseason to season.

“The boys all did really well over Christmas,” Sharp said.

“It’s a tough period because you want to have a break but you’ve still got to keep some form of training consistent and from what our fitness data has told us the boys have got that balance spot on.”

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

