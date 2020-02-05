High Country comes back



A ONE-OFF event showcasing the food, wine, experiences, gifts and entertainment of North East Victoria in Melbourne has been hailed as an outstanding success after more than 6000 people came through the doors to support regional businesses affected by the bushfires.

The High Country Comeback, held at The Timberyard in Port Melbourne on Sunday, was the brainchild of two local women who found a way to offer Melburnians the chance to support Alpine businesses and encourage visitors to return to the region.

Janelle Marsden-Boynton and Melissa Antony of Feathertop Wines in Porepunkah, whose business has been severely impacted by the downturn in tourism this summer, sparked the idea, and ended up with 96 business from as far as Mansfield to Rutherglen all bringing their products to Melbourne.

