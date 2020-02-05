Familiar faces return



JUST four months after announcing Myrtleford’s most decorated coaching duo would step back from the senior roles, the Savoys this week confirmed Matt Park and Jayden Vescio will lead the side once again.

The pair announced after last season’s devastating 4-0 grand final loss to Wangaratta City they would not reapply for the coaching positions, with Park taking on the role of club president in November instead.

A momentary break from the game instilled new-found motivation for the duo, who have led the boys in blue to three consecutive cup titles and two league titles since their inaugural season five years ago.

