Categories:

Tags:

AMBULANCE response times across the Alpine Shire remain the best in the region despite a slight increase for the quarter ending December 2019.

The average response time for a code one incident in the Alpine Shire is 19 minutes and 42 seconds compared to 18 minutes and 24 seconds in September 2019.

The shire has faced a worsening of responses to code one incidents with crews arriving within the 15 minute benchmark 50.7 per cent of the time.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition