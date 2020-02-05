All part of the job: FFMVic



WHILE CFA volunteers may be the face of firefighting in town, Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighters have been deep in the bush in their droves, working around the clock to fight and contain the massive Abbeyard-Mount Buffalo fire.

They are the firefighters you rarely see, aside from when they’re driving through town en route to the fire grounds.

Ryley Sharp, Murray Price and Lydia Wilson are three such firefighters in green, all from Myrtleford, who have been a part of the massive and ongoing fire emergency over the past six weeks.

The three are part of the DELWP summer crew, a contingent of scores of extra firefighters who come online in the danger months to bolster resources when things turn bad.

