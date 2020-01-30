Tax relief for businesses



THE Victorian Government will deliver an extra $64m for bushfire-affected communities in a package that will fast-track payroll tax relief, slash stamp duty, waive water rates and provide extra support for local councils.

The package was announced on Monday by Premier Daniel Andrews and Bushfire Recovery Victoria chairman Ken Lay.

The package includes immediate regional payroll tax relief in ‘State of Disaster’ areas, which includes the Alpine and Wangaratta shires, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek.

