Tax relief announced



Categories:

Tags:

BUSINESSES in the Alpine Shire will receive immediate payroll relief after the Victorian Government this week promised to deliver an extra $64million for bushfire-affected communities.

The package, announced on Monday by Premier Daniel Andrews and Bushfire Recovery Chairman Ken Lay, is set to fast-track payroll tax relief, slash stamp duty, waive water rates and provide extra support for councils.

Employers across the Alpine Shire, Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Wangaratta will only pay 25 per cent of the metropolitan payroll tax while a 50 per cent concession on stamp duty will be introduced to allow businesses to relocate, expand or move into fire-affected areas.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

