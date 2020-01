Categories:

JUST one win is all that stands between both Myrtleford sides and the Country Basketball League grand final.

Michelle Barker’s men’s side finished the season in emphatic style last Friday night to hold second place and secure a home final this Saturday.

The men head into this weekend’s must-win semifinal with eight wins, two losses and two draws (two washout games from bushfire threat) to their name – a record Barker said is promising.

