Matilda recognised for being an “outstanding role model”

MATILDA Manning of Porepunkah has been named the Local Achiever of Bright and District for 2020 in the Alpine Shire’s Australia Day honours, sharing the award with Axel Mero of Mount Beauty and Liam MacGowan of Myrtleford.

Matilda, 17, finished VCE at Bright P12 College last year while balancing several volunteer roles, and was awarded the honour at a ceremony by councillor Kitty Knappstein in Bright on Sunday.

Actually emceeing proceedings at Howitt Park, she had no idea she was to be honoured with the award.

