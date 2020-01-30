Canadian crews arrive in Ovens to ease pressure on local brigades



THE first Canadian firefighting crew touched down in Ovens last week to help ease the pressure on those who have been battling to contain the Abbeyard and Mount Buffalo fires for almost a month.

More than 50 Canadian and Americans have been deployed to the Ovens Incident Control Centre in the past fortnight to help with logistics and in the field.

An incident management team of 11, including Ontario’s deputy incident controller Garry Harland, has been working as support crew alongside DELWP, FFMVic and CFA personnel.

