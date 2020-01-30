Bright denied women’s football team for 2020



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT’S pitch to enter a girls’ football team into the North East Border Female Football League for 2020 has been rejected.

Approaches from the club to the league were made in November last year, but the proposal was turned down last month.

League operations manager Matthew Elliot cited the “significant change” of already introducing a new under-14, 11-players per side, competition and the entry of a new Wodonga Bulldogs side as reasons the league was not ready to add a Bright team.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

