COMMUNITY forums across the Ovens Valley last week allowed MP Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley) to garner further support on the proposed expansion of Lake Buffalo.

Last Thursday night in Myrtleford, in front of about 30 eager locals and business owners, Mr McCurdy explained the proposition and its benefits for every party.

“If we don’t go into this with a shared vision, we will end up with people arguing and we will get absolutely nowhere,” Mr McCurdy said.

