Tigers undone by Bushrangers

OVENS Valley United has dropped its opening two-day game of the Wangaratta and District cricket season after a disappointing run chase against Benalla.

The Tigers needed 185 for victory against the Bushrangers but several batting collapses saw the home team fall by 26 runs, finished all out for 158 at Whorouly.

Inform batsmen Nick Howden and Damien Jenvey along with the experienced Dylan Bursill looked most likely to guide Ovens Valley home, but all three failed to go on after reaching the 30s.

