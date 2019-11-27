Tigers undone by Bushrangers

  • Myrtleford VIC, Australia
  Myrtleford VIC, Australia

    BOWLING FOR NO GAIN: Ovens Valley seamer James Neary sent down two overs on Saturday as the Tigers were forced to bowl again after falling short in their run chase against Benalla Bushrangers. PHOTO: Janet Watt

    OVENS Valley United has dropped its opening two-day game of the Wangaratta and District cricket season after a disappointing run chase against Benalla.

    The Tigers needed 185 for victory against the Bushrangers but several batting collapses saw the home team fall by 26 runs, finished all out for 158 at Whorouly.

    Inform batsmen Nick Howden and Damien Jenvey along with the experienced Dylan Bursill looked most likely to guide Ovens Valley home, but all three failed to go on after reaching the 30s.

