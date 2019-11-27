Saints handed reality check by Panthers



AFTER being served their first loss of the CBL season at the hands of powerhouse Wallan, Myrtleford men’s team will take away several lessons.

The reasonably young, undermanned Saints side knew the trip south would be tough but nothing would prepare them for the wrath of the Panthers and the 49-point defeat they would face.

Tobias Lange (16 points), Jackson Townsend (13 points), Ryley Bouker and Josh Muraca (10 points) were as powerful as they could be under the basket but 17 three-pointers from the Panthers proved too much to come back from.

