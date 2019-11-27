Fires continue to burn near Mount Beauty



LIGHTNING strikes last Thursday are believed to be the cause of more than 20 fires across the North East, with firefighters still working to contain blazes near Mount Beauty.

Firefighters responded to incidents in Abbeyard, Dandongadale, Jones Road behind Feathertop Winery and the Mount Bogong High Plains as well as multiple fires in remote land near Tawonga.

More than 50 trucks, dozers and other heavy plant are working in difficult terrain to construct containment lines and deal with dangerous trees.

Bushwalkers around Mount Bogong were told to leave with many walking tracks in the area closed on Sunday. Hikers were urged to leave via Staircase Spur, Quartz Ridge Track or Granite Flat Spur.

