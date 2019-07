Categories:

THE mighty Myrtleford Saints have moved to equal first on the Ovens and Murray ladder with a pulsating 19-point win over the Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.

Myrtleford is now equal with Lavington, and having posted a 13-2 record so far this season the Saints are poised to make the most of a huge three weeks before finals.

The Saints hit the scoreboard early in front of a packed home crowd with two goals but the Raiders battled hard to catch up.

